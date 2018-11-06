Exclusive
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
AGD Diamonds supports young athletes
Image credit: AGD Diamonds
The company said that its priority is to support healthy lifestyle and doing sports.
The team of young athletes, two of which are wheelchair invalids, do swimming in the government foundation JSC “Adaptive Sports Development Center” under the guidance of the coach Yakovleva Elena.
During the championship Maria Udachina set two new Russian records in the 50 meters breastroke and 150 meters medley race in the category S1. Nikita Pavlov has become the fourth in the 100 meters backstroke. Irina Ageeva was among the ten best in the same distance.
The team of athletes, their parents and the coach thanked AGD Diamonds and said that they hope for further cooperation.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg