AGD Diamonds supports young athletes

Image credit: AGD Diamonds

AGD Diamonds supported a team of young swimmers from Arkhangelsk, who successfully performed at the Russian championship for athletes with locomotor disorders. The championship took place in Dzerzhinsk.The company said that its priority is to support healthy lifestyle and doing sports.The team of young athletes, two of which are wheelchair invalids, do swimming in the government foundation JSC “Adaptive Sports Development Center” under the guidance of the coach Yakovleva Elena.During the championship Maria Udachina set two new Russian records in the 50 meters breastroke and 150 meters medley race in the category S1. Nikita Pavlov has become the fourth in the 100 meters backstroke. Irina Ageeva was among the ten best in the same distance.The team of athletes, their parents and the coach thanked AGD Diamonds and said that they hope for further cooperation.