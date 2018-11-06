Zim state-owned firms tussle over control of diamond sales

State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidation Diamond Corporation (ZCDC) and the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) are reportedly battling for the control of proceeds from the country’s diamond industry.

ZCDC was currently mining diamonds in Marange while MMCZ was an exclusive agent for marketing and selling of all the minerals produced in Zimbabwe except silver and gold.

Business Times cited unnamed sources as saying that two entities were throwing accusations and counter-accusations of meddling into the marketing of the diamonds.

They also alleged underhand dealings involving senior ZCDC officials and illegal diamond dealers identified as a Lebanese national.

“One of the senior executives at ZCDC (name withheld) met a Lebanese national who approached ZCDC and submitted his proposal to wash diamonds and that Lebanese guy has been involved in illegal buying of diamonds in the country for some time now,” said the source.

“The deal was struck and for the scandal to come to light, the same senior executive called MMCZ insulting officials after his instructions for the Lebanese to get all the diamonds he wanted at MMCZ and ZCDC sort house were frustrated.”

Meanwhile, the newspaper claimed that more than 60 houses in Mutare had been converted into illegal diamond trading centres by a syndicate of foreigners who sourcing the precious stone from illegal artisanal miners.

The diamond trading syndicates are said to have devised sophisticated methods and strategies to evade law enforcement agencies.



