“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
Zim state-owned firms tussle over control of diamond sales
ZCDC was currently mining diamonds in Marange while MMCZ was an exclusive agent for marketing and selling of all the minerals produced in Zimbabwe except silver and gold.
Business Times cited unnamed sources as saying that two entities were throwing accusations and counter-accusations of meddling into the marketing of the diamonds.
They also alleged underhand dealings involving senior ZCDC officials and illegal diamond dealers identified as a Lebanese national.
“One of the senior executives at ZCDC (name withheld) met a Lebanese national who approached ZCDC and submitted his proposal to wash diamonds and that Lebanese guy has been involved in illegal buying of diamonds in the country for some time now,” said the source.
“The deal was struck and for the scandal to come to light, the same senior executive called MMCZ insulting officials after his instructions for the Lebanese to get all the diamonds he wanted at MMCZ and ZCDC sort house were frustrated.”
Meanwhile, the newspaper claimed that more than 60 houses in Mutare had been converted into illegal diamond trading centres by a syndicate of foreigners who sourcing the precious stone from illegal artisanal miners.
The diamond trading syndicates are said to have devised sophisticated methods and strategies to evade law enforcement agencies.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished