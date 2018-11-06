Exclusive
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
Lucapa discovers new alluvial source of Lulo large, ‘premium-value’ stones
Diamonds mined from the mine had been sourced predominantly from the terrace deposits along the Cacuilo River valley.
Lucapa and its partners, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas recently commenced exploring the extensive flood plains (leziria areas) along the 50km stretch of Cacuilo River valley within the Lulo diamond concession to determine whether these areas were also host to exceptional alluvial diamonds.
“The positive results from the first of these flood plain areas tested – adjacent to Mining Block 31 – where regular Specials (diamonds >10.8 carats) were recovered, demonstrate the potential to open additional and expansive new mining areas at Lulo,” said the company.
It said 17 specials, including an exceptional 55 carat Type IIa D-colour white, were recovered from first area of flood plains tested.
A total of 1,502 carats recovered so far from 11,155 bulk cubic metres processed, achieving a diamond grade of 13.5 carats per 100 cubic metres.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished