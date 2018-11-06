Lucapa discovers new alluvial source of Lulo large, ‘premium-value’ stones

Lucapa Diamond said it has discovered a new alluvial source of large and premium-value diamonds at its 40-percent owned Lulo diamond project in Angola.

Diamonds mined from the mine had been sourced predominantly from the terrace deposits along the Cacuilo River valley.

Lucapa and its partners, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas recently commenced exploring the extensive flood plains (leziria areas) along the 50km stretch of Cacuilo River valley within the Lulo diamond concession to determine whether these areas were also host to exceptional alluvial diamonds.

“The positive results from the first of these flood plain areas tested – adjacent to Mining Block 31 – where regular Specials (diamonds >10.8 carats) were recovered, demonstrate the potential to open additional and expansive new mining areas at Lulo,” said the company.

It said 17 specials, including an exceptional 55 carat Type IIa D-colour white, were recovered from first area of flood plains tested.

A total of 1,502 carats recovered so far from 11,155 bulk cubic metres processed, achieving a diamond grade of 13.5 carats per 100 cubic metres.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



