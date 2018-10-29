ALROSA recovers first large diamond from Verkhne-Munskoe deposit

Today

Image credit: ALROSA

PJSC ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, announces the recovery of the first large gem-quality rough diamond from Verkhne-Munskoe deposit that was commissioned on October 31.The transparent round-shaped octahedron crystal with insignificant yellow hue was recovered from Zapolyarnaya pipe – one of four kimberlite pipes of the deposit. The 51.49-carat rough diamond measures 23 by 22 by 15 mm. The approximate age of the extracted crystal is over 350 million years.“It is the first rough diamond over 50 carats from Verkhnyaya Muna. We have just started mining here, so it is a very promising event evidencing of the good potential of the deposit, says Alexander Makhrachev, Director of Udachny Mining and Processing Division. – Despite small inclusions and cracks, this stone is undoubtedly a gem-quality rough diamond that will bring to life one or several high-grade polished diamonds.”