“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
Yesterday
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
ALROSA recovers first large diamond from Verkhne-Munskoe deposit
Image credit: ALROSA
The transparent round-shaped octahedron crystal with insignificant yellow hue was recovered from Zapolyarnaya pipe – one of four kimberlite pipes of the deposit. The 51.49-carat rough diamond measures 23 by 22 by 15 mm. The approximate age of the extracted crystal is over 350 million years.
“It is the first rough diamond over 50 carats from Verkhnyaya Muna. We have just started mining here, so it is a very promising event evidencing of the good potential of the deposit, says Alexander Makhrachev, Director of Udachny Mining and Processing Division. – Despite small inclusions and cracks, this stone is undoubtedly a gem-quality rough diamond that will bring to life one or several high-grade polished diamonds.”