SIGNATURE IIJS, India’s ‘Premiere Show’ is just around the corner

Signature IIJS is India's top-of-the-line jewellery show, showcasing the best jewellery collections by the country’s leading manufacturers.

The Show will be held from 10 to 13th February 2019, it is just what domestic and international retailers/wholesalers need to revitalize their inventory for the coming year. Restricted to about 550+ exhibitors, the focus is on the product – jewellery of the highest standards of design, craftsmanship and finish.

Signature IIJS is compact enough for visitors to fully explore sourcing opportunities with a large number of new participants this year. It is the ideal platform to develop additional contacts and also an opportunity to enjoy exclusive Signature IIJS ambience and hospitality.

India's jewellery manufacturing strength is now established as a reliable and competitive source which retailers and consumers the world over have come to appreciate.

Over the years, Signature IIJS has gained prestige and stature as a must-attend-show for jewellers to keep abreast of the jewellery market – the new styles and collections, the price points, what’s trending and what’s in demand.

Signature IIJS is now considered India’s most important jewellery Fair after IIJS.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished