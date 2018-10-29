AWDC is organizing the Antwerp Diamond Day – Guangzhou

Today

AWDC is organizing a unique networking trip to Guangzhou, China.

The Antwerp Diamond Day is scheduled on November 28. It is jointly organized with the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange, located in the heart of Panyu (Guangzhou).

The program includes day and night event. The first one is dedicated to the meeting with the delegation of Chinese jewelry manufacturers looking for polished diamond suppliers in Antwerp.

The second one will be a sparkling Gala dinner and networking moment with the Chinese and Antwerp delegations. It is organized with the support of the Governor of Antwerp, the Consulate General of Belgium in Guangzhou and Flanders Investment & Trade.

The Panyu district is one of the largest manufacturing hubs for the global gem & jewelry industry. Panyu provides about 25 percent of all jewelry exports from Hong Kong and mainland China, and 60 percent of all jewelry production nationwide.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



