Exclusive

“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM

Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...

Yesterday

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

29 october 2018

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

08 october 2018

AWDC is organizing the Antwerp Diamond Day – Guangzhou

Today
News

AWDC is organizing a unique networking trip to Guangzhou, China.
The Antwerp Diamond Day is scheduled on November 28. It is jointly organized with the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange, located in the heart of Panyu (Guangzhou).
The program includes day and night event. The first one is dedicated to the meeting with the delegation of Chinese jewelry manufacturers looking for polished diamond suppliers in Antwerp.
The second one will be a sparkling Gala dinner and networking moment with the Chinese and Antwerp delegations. It is organized with the support of the Governor of Antwerp, the Consulate General of Belgium in Guangzhou and Flanders Investment & Trade.
The Panyu district is one of the largest manufacturing hubs for the global gem & jewelry industry. Panyu provides about 25 percent of all jewelry exports from Hong Kong and mainland China, and 60 percent of all jewelry production nationwide.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels
 

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished