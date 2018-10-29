Exclusive

“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM

Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

Namibia calls for more local diamond beneficiation

The Namibian government said there is need for more beneficiation of the country’s diamonds, according to local news reports.
“Many of our local downstream industry players still do not offer cutting and polishing services of local stones, choosing instead to buy and sell to the secondary markets,” Namibia’s mines minister Tom Alweendo was quoted as saying by New Era.
“This is a practice which could be harmful to the industry and one which I would wish to caution against.
“Let us not use the excuse of a lack of qualified human resources to cut the larger stones profitably to export our diamonds in their rough format, thus depriving the Namibian nation of the valuable foreign currency revenues we could accrue from value addition of the product.”
He also called on the private sector and those directly benefiting from mining deals with Namdeb to join in developing Namibia’s human resources instead of importing skills at the highest cost to add value to local diamonds.
 “Namdia has an opportunity to enter the lucrative downstream diamond industry whereby it should add value through polishing and cutting its entitlement of diamonds,” said Alweendo.
“I do realise that with the current 15 percent allocation, this may prove to be a challenge and therefore there is a window of opportunity in the medium-term to negotiate the terms of the contract to allow for an increased allocation.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

