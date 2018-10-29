The exclusive jewellery show “JUNWEX Premium” to take place in Moscow

Today

Bagiryan Jewelry Image credit: JUNWEX Premium

The new exclusive jewellery show “JUNWEX Premium”, which will gather connoisseurs of the jewellery art and leading exclusive jewellery manufacturers, is to take place in the Moscow Center of the International Trade on November 9-10, 2018.At the show the participants will see summing-up the results of the International Jewellery Contest named after Carl Faberge, featuring such jewellery brands as Chamovskikh, Denisov&Gems, GEVORKYAN, SARKISSIAN, Maxim Demidov and others.Dr Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO and a jury member of the contest noted the high quality of represented products.“The pieces created by the contest participants are made with high-end technologies and are of the highest quality,” he said.World-class experts - the recognized specialists in jewellery design, fashion and the jewellery art from all over the world as well as professionals in marketing - will jury the contest.Galina Kovalyova, the jury chairperson of the Moscow round of the jewellery contest and the “Russian Jewellery” contest added that “JUNWEX Premium” would give the participants of the show an opportunity to appreciate the talent of contemporary Russian jewellery manufacturers who managed to embrace both the best traditions of jewellery manufacturing and modern technologies to create exclusive pieces that would be exhibited at the show.Sarah Faberge, Carl Faberge’s granddaughter, will become the show’s special guest.