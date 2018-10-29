Exclusive
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
Today
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The exclusive jewellery show “JUNWEX Premium” to take place in Moscow
At the show the participants will see summing-up the results of the International Jewellery Contest named after Carl Faberge, featuring such jewellery brands as Chamovskikh, Denisov&Gems, GEVORKYAN, SARKISSIAN, Maxim Demidov and others.
Bagiryan Jewelry Image credit: JUNWEX Premium
Dr Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO and a jury member of the contest noted the high quality of represented products.
“The pieces created by the contest participants are made with high-end technologies and are of the highest quality,” he said.
World-class experts - the recognized specialists in jewellery design, fashion and the jewellery art from all over the world as well as professionals in marketing - will jury the contest.
Galina Kovalyova, the jury chairperson of the Moscow round of the jewellery contest and the “Russian Jewellery” contest added that “JUNWEX Premium” would give the participants of the show an opportunity to appreciate the talent of contemporary Russian jewellery manufacturers who managed to embrace both the best traditions of jewellery manufacturing and modern technologies to create exclusive pieces that would be exhibited at the show.
Sarah Faberge, Carl Faberge’s granddaughter, will become the show’s special guest.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg