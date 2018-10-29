Exclusive
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
Today
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
GJEPC’s ‘India Gold & Jewellery Summit’ slated for 23rd & 24th November in Delhi
The Convention will witness the congregation of senior representatives of gold miners, policy makers, retailers, bankers, analysts amongst others from across the globe on a single platform to share their opinion on the current status and challenges of the Indian bullion industry both nationally and internationally.
The objectives of the Summit are to bring all the stakeholders across the world who will attend this conference and contribute to defining the policy which can usher the transparency in gold & consequently the jewellery business in India; to seize the leadership in gold in the world, being the largest consumer of gold; understand the implementation procedures and hiccups from other countries in the world like Turkey, UK, China etc.; and to have a discussion amongst Indian and world stakeholders on how to utilize gold in enhancing India's objective of being the largest exporters of gold jewellery in the world and generate 8 million employment by the year 2025.
The Summit will focus on four broad topics namely Vision 2022: Indian jewellery exports at $25 billion, Code of Conduct & Standards for the industry, Spot Gold Exchange for India, and value addition through jewellery manufacturing.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished