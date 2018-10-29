GJEPC’s ‘India Gold & Jewellery Summit’ slated for 23rd & 24th November in Delhi

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) of India is organizing the first ever 'India Gold & Jewellery Summit' on 23rd & 24th November 2018 at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity.

The Convention will witness the congregation of senior representatives of gold miners, policy makers, retailers, bankers, analysts amongst others from across the globe on a single platform to share their opinion on the current status and challenges of the Indian bullion industry both nationally and internationally.

The objectives of the Summit are to bring all the stakeholders across the world who will attend this conference and contribute to defining the policy which can usher the transparency in gold & consequently the jewellery business in India; to seize the leadership in gold in the world, being the largest consumer of gold; understand the implementation procedures and hiccups from other countries in the world like Turkey, UK, China etc.; and to have a discussion amongst Indian and world stakeholders on how to utilize gold in enhancing India's objective of being the largest exporters of gold jewellery in the world and generate 8 million employment by the year 2025.

The Summit will focus on four broad topics namely Vision 2022: Indian jewellery exports at $25 billion, Code of Conduct & Standards for the industry, Spot Gold Exchange for India, and value addition through jewellery manufacturing.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



