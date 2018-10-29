Exclusive
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
Today
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
Gem Diamonds boosts Q3 output, raises production target
It increased its production guidance for the year to between 120 and 124 million carats from between 114 and 118 million carats following improved mining efficiencies and strong production during the period.
The company’s year to date output was 97,351 carats, it said.
Gem Diamonds approved a $3 million pilot plant to be commissioned at Letšeng during the second quarter of 2019 in line with its continued strategy of early detection of large diamonds and diamond damage reduction.
“This project employs innovative technology to identify diamonds within kimberlite ore and uses non-mechanical means of liberating the encapsulated diamonds,” it said.
Gem Diamonds had recovered 13 stones greater than 100 carats since January.
Meanwhile, the company sold 30,275 carats for $55.7 million in the third quarter.
These were sold at an average price of 1,841 per carat, which was 14 percent lower compared to $2,150 recorded in the second quarter.
The decline was attributed to lower quality recoveries.
It said the highest diamond price achieved during the period was $60,428 per carat for a 138.20 carat, Type IIa, white diamond.
“The business transformation process has maintained momentum and remains on track to achieve its cumulative 4-year target of $100 million in incremental revenue, productivity improvements and cost savings by the end of 2021," said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished