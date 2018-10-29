Gem Diamonds boosts Q3 output, raises production target

Gem Diamonds said production from its Letšeng mine in Lesotho rose 27 percent quarter-on-quarter to 35,755 carats in the third quarter ended 30 September as it revised its full-year production target.

It increased its production guidance for the year to between 120 and 124 million carats from between 114 and 118 million carats following improved mining efficiencies and strong production during the period.

The company’s year to date output was 97,351 carats, it said.

Gem Diamonds approved a $3 million pilot plant to be commissioned at Letšeng during the second quarter of 2019 in line with its continued strategy of early detection of large diamonds and diamond damage reduction.

“This project employs innovative technology to identify diamonds within kimberlite ore and uses non-mechanical means of liberating the encapsulated diamonds,” it said.

Gem Diamonds had recovered 13 stones greater than 100 carats since January.

Meanwhile, the company sold 30,275 carats for $55.7 million in the third quarter.

These were sold at an average price of 1,841 per carat, which was 14 percent lower compared to $2,150 recorded in the second quarter.

The decline was attributed to lower quality recoveries.

It said the highest diamond price achieved during the period was $60,428 per carat for a 138.20 carat, Type IIa, white diamond.

“The business transformation process has maintained momentum and remains on track to achieve its cumulative 4-year target of $100 million in incremental revenue, productivity improvements and cost savings by the end of 2021," said company chief executive Clifford Elphick.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



