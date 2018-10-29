Lucapa says Orapa drilling set for Q1 2019

Today

Lucapa Diamond said its planned drilling programme at Orapa Area F, in Botswana, is now scheduled for the first quarter of 2019 due to delays with environmental approvals.The company said it had also applied for an extension of the Orapa Area F tenement.The Area F project was located about 40km east of Debswana’s Orapa diamond mine.Previous exploration programmes completed by Lucapa at the project were successful in defining kimberlite drilling targets.Meanwhile, the company said that it continued to advance exploration programmes at its Brooking project in Australia in the third quarter.This was designed to follow up on the Little Spring Creek lamproitic diamond discovery, from which 119 micro and macro diamonds were recovered from an 86.8kg sample of lamproite core last January.