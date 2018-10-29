Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Registration opens for Israel’s 8th IDWI 2019
The event attracts hundreds of international buyers from over 20 countries every year. IDWI is held on the immense trading floor of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), and feature 200 Israeli exhibitors of polished diamonds, with huge amounts and varieties of goods on offer. Eligible buyers will receive three complimentary nights at a local hotel.
IDE President Yoram Dvash said, "IDWI has become a tradition in the diamond world and each year it has become bigger and more exciting. This year will be the biggest and most exciting show so far. We invite you to join us, to soak up the dynamism and the energy, and to do business.”
IDWI Chairman Ezra Boaron said, "The 2018 IDWI was a huge success and it surpassed all of the previous ones. We’re planning to make the next IDWI even more thrilling than before. Register now and secure your place.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished