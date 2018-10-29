Exclusive

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

29 october 2018

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

08 october 2018

The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing

A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...

01 october 2018

Largest set of chameleon diamonds ever offered at auction

The most important set of Chameleon diamonds ever to be presented at auction leads the forthcoming Rare Jewels and Jadeite sale at Bonhams Hong Kong on 25 November.
The exquisite diamond necklace features nine Chameleon diamonds weighing 13.87 carats total and is expected to fetch between HK$1,600,000 and HK$3,000,000.

news_02102018_bonhams.png
Image credit: Bonhams


"Chameleon diamonds are amongst the rarest and most mysterious of coloured diamonds. Depending on temperature and light conditions, the diamond's colour transforms from "olive" green to a mesmerising brownish yellow or yellow," explains Bonhams Asia Director of Jewellery, Graeme Thompson.
"Due to their rarity, little gemmological information exists on Chameleon diamonds and scientists have yet to confirm the mechanism that causes their colour-changing behaviour. We are excited to present this extremely rare phenomenon in our upcoming sale. "
Alongside this piece, the Hong Kong sale features an exceptional range of best-in-class diamonds, coloured gemstones, and signed jewellery. There are more than 150 lots with estimates ranging from HK$30,000 for a cultured pearl and diamond necklace, to HK$7,500,000 for the finest jade bangle to be offered at auction this year.
In addition to the Chameleon diamonds, Bonhams presents a kaleidoscopic selection of rare coloured diamonds including an Intense Blue, three green diamonds, a 7 carat faint pink, and a striking collection of Vivid Yellows.
 
