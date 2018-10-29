Krastsvetmet may consolidate the precious metals industry

Today

The Krasnoyarsk Region Government Chair, Yuri Lapshin, said that the state-owned company, Krastsvetmet, which refines precious metals, might become a transnational company to produce precious metals, according to the local media.





Image credit: Krastsvetmet





Jewellerynews.ru quoted Yuri Lapshin who noted that the project of industry consolidation was underway.

“The Government commissioned Federal Ministries to reinforce the idea of the Governor of the Krasnoyarsk Region, Alexander Uss, to create an industrial holding on the basis of Krastsvetmet, which would produce precious metals. The management of the company is working on the project. And if, or to be exact, when the consolidation takes place, Krastsvetmet will become a transnational company. We have all the prerequisites to succeed,” he said.

Krastsvetmet produces 72% of Russia’s gold, 55% of silver and 95% of the platinum group of metals.

According to the report, the company’s income last year saw an increase of 13% and this year net income is expected to rise by 50% to 731 mn roubles, while 456 mn roubles will be transferred to the budget of the Region.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg