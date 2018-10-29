Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Firestone Diamonds says demand for smaller stones still subdued
The company, which has a 75 percent stake in the Liqhobong mine in Lesotho, said it sold 194,206 carats in the first sale of the financial year, realising revenue of $13.5 million.
It conducted a single sale in the first quarter due to the European holiday season and religious holidays.
"We held one sale during the quarter which was impacted by lower average values realised for the smaller, lower quality ROM stones,” said Firestone chief executive Paul Bosma.
However, the company conducted its second sale of the financial year post the quarter end, which saw 102,835 carats being sold for $8.2 million.
Its production continued to be focused in the higher grade southern half of the pit where a sump was being excavated in preparation for the rainy season and 240,733 carats were recovered during the quarter resulting in a grade of 23.8 cpht.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished