Firestone Diamonds says demand for smaller stones still subdued

Firestone Diamonds said demand for smaller stones below 3 grainers remained subdued in the first quarter ended 30 September 2018 mainly as a result of the pressure on the Indian midstream due to a weak local currency and reduced lending into the industry.

The company, which has a 75 percent stake in the Liqhobong mine in Lesotho, said it sold 194,206 carats in the first sale of the financial year, realising revenue of $13.5 million.

It conducted a single sale in the first quarter due to the European holiday season and religious holidays.

"We held one sale during the quarter which was impacted by lower average values realised for the smaller, lower quality ROM stones,” said Firestone chief executive Paul Bosma.

However, the company conducted its second sale of the financial year post the quarter end, which saw 102,835 carats being sold for $8.2 million.

Its production continued to be focused in the higher grade southern half of the pit where a sump was being excavated in preparation for the rainy season and 240,733 carats were recovered during the quarter resulting in a grade of 23.8 cpht.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



