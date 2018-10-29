Star Diamond’s Orion South project passes environment test

Star Diamond said its Orion South diamond project in the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada has passed an environment assessment.

Star Diamond chief executive Kenneth MacNeill said the approval, alongside the previous positive Federal decision, marked a major milestone towards the development of a diamond mine in Saskatchewan.

“We have previously demonstrated that the proposed Star-Orion South Diamond Project can be successfully constructed and operated and are very pleased that the Project has now received positive federal and provincial environmental decisions,” he said.

“This milestone is the result of the significant work and effort of the ministry, our technical team and consultants, and represents our commitment to our stakeholders and the community surrounding the project.”

The Saskatchewan environment minister Dustin Duncan said the diamond project was a major development with the potential to bring jobs to the area and diversify the local economy.

An independent preliminary economic assessment estimated that 66 million carats of diamonds could be recovered in a surface mine over a 38-year project life, with a net present value of $2 billion after tax.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



