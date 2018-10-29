Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Star Diamond’s Orion South project passes environment test
Star Diamond chief executive Kenneth MacNeill said the approval, alongside the previous positive Federal decision, marked a major milestone towards the development of a diamond mine in Saskatchewan.
“We have previously demonstrated that the proposed Star-Orion South Diamond Project can be successfully constructed and operated and are very pleased that the Project has now received positive federal and provincial environmental decisions,” he said.
“This milestone is the result of the significant work and effort of the ministry, our technical team and consultants, and represents our commitment to our stakeholders and the community surrounding the project.”
The Saskatchewan environment minister Dustin Duncan said the diamond project was a major development with the potential to bring jobs to the area and diversify the local economy.
An independent preliminary economic assessment estimated that 66 million carats of diamonds could be recovered in a surface mine over a 38-year project life, with a net present value of $2 billion after tax.
