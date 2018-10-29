Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Ex-DTC CEO joins Petra board as non-executive director
This follows the group’s announcement last month that chief executive Johan Dippenaar was set to leave the company.
He had been Petra’s chief executive since 2005 and had presided over a rapid growth of the company.
Shine previously worked as the chief executive of the De Beers Trading Company where she worked with stakeholders across the supply chain and delivered record sales and profits.
Pryor was a metallurgical engineer with over thirty-five years’ experience in the international mining industry.
Petra said the appointments had been made in accordance with the nomination committee’s three-year succession plan which was in line with the group’s development from a phase of intensive capital expenditure and expansion to a focus on steady-state operations.
“[Varda and Bernard’s] significant experience and expertise in both the mining sector and the diamond world will be a considerable asset to our Board and we look forward to working with them,” said Petra chairperson Adonis Pouroulis.
“Today’s announcement demonstrates the solid progress the board has made in its succession plan and we expect to be in a position to make further announcements with regards to board composition later in FY 2019.”
Petra produced 3.8 million carats in the financial year ended 30 June 2018 and was expecting output to be between 3.8 and 4 million carats in the financial year 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polish