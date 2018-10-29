Ex-DTC CEO joins Petra board as non-executive director

Today

Petra Diamonds has appointed Varda Shine and Bernard Pryor to its board as independent non-executive directors, with effect from 1 January 2019.This follows the group’s announcement last month that chief executive Johan Dippenaar was set to leave the company.He had been Petra’s chief executive since 2005 and had presided over a rapid growth of the company.Shine previously worked as the chief executive of the De Beers Trading Company where she worked with stakeholders across the supply chain and delivered record sales and profits.Pryor was a metallurgical engineer with over thirty-five years’ experience in the international mining industry.Petra said the appointments had been made in accordance with the nomination committee’s three-year succession plan which was in line with the group’s development from a phase of intensive capital expenditure and expansion to a focus on steady-state operations.“[Varda and Bernard’s] significant experience and expertise in both the mining sector and the diamond world will be a considerable asset to our Board and we look forward to working with them,” said Petra chairperson Adonis Pouroulis.“Today’s announcement demonstrates the solid progress the board has made in its succession plan and we expect to be in a position to make further announcements with regards to board composition later in FY 2019.”Petra produced 3.8 million carats in the financial year ended 30 June 2018 and was expecting output to be between 3.8 and 4 million carats in the financial year 2019.