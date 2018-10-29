Gemfields recovers 5.7 ct emerald crystal in Zambia

Gemfields has discovered a 5.7 carat emerald crystal from its 75 percent-owned Kagem mine, in Zambia.

The emerald named Inkalamu, meaning the Lion Emerald, was described by the gemstones company as having “remarkable clarity and a perfectly balanced golden green hue”.

Gemfields managing director Adrian Banks said they were expecting a number of large, fine-quality cut emeralds to be borne of the Inkalamu crystal.

“These important pieces are what return value to the buyer, and there might be hundreds of offcuts that are fashioned into smaller gems, cabochons and beads, but the key lies in recovering the fine quality pieces,” he said.

“Given this emerald is such a rare find, it is also perfectly conceivable that the buyer will choose to purchase it as an investment.”

Gemfields said the lion emerald would be offered for sale at its upcoming next auction in Singapore.

Company gemologist Elena Basaglia said they were experiencing strikingly increased demand for high-quality Zambian emeralds from the major brands, particularly in Europe.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



