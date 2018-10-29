Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Gemfields recovers 5.7 ct emerald crystal in Zambia
The emerald named Inkalamu, meaning the Lion Emerald, was described by the gemstones company as having “remarkable clarity and a perfectly balanced golden green hue”.
Gemfields managing director Adrian Banks said they were expecting a number of large, fine-quality cut emeralds to be borne of the Inkalamu crystal.
“These important pieces are what return value to the buyer, and there might be hundreds of offcuts that are fashioned into smaller gems, cabochons and beads, but the key lies in recovering the fine quality pieces,” he said.
“Given this emerald is such a rare find, it is also perfectly conceivable that the buyer will choose to purchase it as an investment.”
Gemfields said the lion emerald would be offered for sale at its upcoming next auction in Singapore.
Company gemologist Elena Basaglia said they were experiencing strikingly increased demand for high-quality Zambian emeralds from the major brands, particularly in Europe.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished