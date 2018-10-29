Antwerp shows appetite for Angolan diamonds – report

Today

Angolan ambassador to Belgium Georges Chikoty said there is a growing interest in diamonds produced in the southern African country by Belgian business people.

Belgium was home to the Antwerp Diamond Centre.

EIN News quoted the diplomat as saying that the demand would stimulate Angola to invest more and increase diamond production.

He said Luanda had also instructed its embassy in Belgium to attract investors to help boost the country’s diamond output.

The country produced 9 million carats of diamonds last year worth about $1.1 billion.

Chikoty said there were companies that had proposed investments to the tune of $1 billion.

Angolan President João Lourenço travelled to Antwerp last June where he said his country had been absent from the diamond bourse and wanted that to change.

He said then that Angola had not been able to benefit properly from its diamond resources as a result of policies that stifled growth.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished