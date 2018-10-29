Exclusive

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

29 october 2018

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

08 october 2018

The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing

A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...

01 october 2018

Antwerp shows appetite for Angolan diamonds – report

Today
News

Angolan ambassador to Belgium Georges Chikoty said there is a growing interest in diamonds produced in the southern African country by Belgian business people.
Belgium was home to the Antwerp Diamond Centre.
EIN News quoted the diplomat as saying that the demand would stimulate Angola to invest more and increase diamond production.
He said Luanda had also instructed its embassy in Belgium to attract investors to help boost the country’s diamond output.
The country produced 9 million carats of diamonds last year worth about $1.1 billion.
Chikoty said there were companies that had proposed investments to the tune of $1 billion.
Angolan President João Lourenço travelled to Antwerp last June where he said his country had been absent from the diamond bourse and wanted that to change.
He said then that Angola had not been able to benefit properly from its diamond resources as a result of policies that stifled growth.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

