The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

Yesterday

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

08 october 2018

The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing

A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...

01 october 2018

Signet Jewelers announced appointment of Zackery A. Hicks to its board of directors

Today
Signet Jewelers Limited, the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced that its board of directors has appointed Zackery A. Hicks as an independent director, effective October 26, 2018.
Hicks currently serves as executive vice president and chief digital officer of Toyota Motors North America (TMNA), Inc., and president and chief Executive Officer of Toyota Connected, Inc.
“Throughout his career at Toyota, Zack has successfully delivered large-scale innovation and efficiency across business operations through advanced technology and data science. His data analytics experience will be instrumental for Signet in our OmniChannel strategy to improve individualized customer targeting. Our goal at Signet is to leverage systems for a stronger customer experience, especially on mobile,” said H. Todd Stitzer, chairman of Signet’s board of directors
With Hicks’ appointment, the Signet board will consist of 12 directors.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

