Signet Jewelers announced appointment of Zackery A. Hicks to its board of directors

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced that its board of directors has appointed Zackery A. Hicks as an independent director, effective October 26, 2018.

Hicks currently serves as executive vice president and chief digital officer of Toyota Motors North America (TMNA), Inc., and president and chief Executive Officer of Toyota Connected, Inc.

“Throughout his career at Toyota, Zack has successfully delivered large-scale innovation and efficiency across business operations through advanced technology and data science. His data analytics experience will be instrumental for Signet in our OmniChannel strategy to improve individualized customer targeting. Our goal at Signet is to leverage systems for a stronger customer experience, especially on mobile,” said H. Todd Stitzer, chairman of Signet’s board of directors

With Hicks’ appointment, the Signet board will consist of 12 directors.

