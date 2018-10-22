Yakutia intends to boost gold output to 25t by the end of the year – Yakutia’s Ministry of Industry

According to Yakutia’s Ministry of Geology and Industry, Yakutia’s mining companies recovered 21,816.2 kg of gold from January to September this year, while by the end of 2018 the republic intends to increase its gold output to 25t, as per local media reports.

Yakutia’s gold production in the first 9 months of 2018 showed a year-on-year increase of 15.8%, says News.Ykt.Ru.

Maxim Tereschenko, Head of Yakutia’s Ministry of Industry, was quoted as saying that the republic was ready to boost its output of the precious metal.

“By the end of the year we expect to reach the target production of 25t, and it is achievable. There are good conditions for the output to overpass this level. And six months ago we thought that 24.5t was our limit that we would have reached,” he said.

According to the report, there are perspective gold mining projects in terms of investment in Yakutia. If developed, the projects might enhance gold production to 30t by 2022.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



