The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Yesterday
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Yakutia intends to boost gold output to 25t by the end of the year – Yakutia’s Ministry of Industry
Yakutia’s gold production in the first 9 months of 2018 showed a year-on-year increase of 15.8%, says News.Ykt.Ru.
Maxim Tereschenko, Head of Yakutia’s Ministry of Industry, was quoted as saying that the republic was ready to boost its output of the precious metal.
“By the end of the year we expect to reach the target production of 25t, and it is achievable. There are good conditions for the output to overpass this level. And six months ago we thought that 24.5t was our limit that we would have reached,” he said.
According to the report, there are perspective gold mining projects in terms of investment in Yakutia. If developed, the projects might enhance gold production to 30t by 2022.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg