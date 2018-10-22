Exclusive

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing

A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...

World Diamond Council strives to bring more African nations into KP

The WDC has continued its efforts to advocate for positive change by working to resolve one of the most pressing needs of the KP: bringing more African nations and voices into the process, according to a press statement from the council.
To this end, prior to the WDC AGM, the WDC Executive Director Marie-Chantal Kaninda addressed the European Union in their capacity of KP chair to educate and explain the criticality of the African voice to the success of the KP and ways the EU can help to encourage participation in the process.

Ms. Kaninda also addressed a session held at the African Union hosted by Ambassador Albert M. Muchanga, African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry. This was the first time that the WDC addressed this distinguished group and Ms. Kaninda discussed how the KP could be used as a development tool for African nations, how the expansion of the conflict diamond definition could lower risk and increase revenue for compliant nations, and the role of the Permanent Secretariat to improving the KP process.
“More than 60 percent of the world's diamonds come from African soil, yet many of its nation’s have yet to reap the social, economic and infrastructure benefits that this resource brings. It is our obligation as an industry to ensure that their voices are heard so that we can create a path for positive change for these vital diamond producing countries. It is through participation and compliance with the Kimberley Process that all nations together will prosper through ethical and responsible sourcing,” Marie-Chantal Kaninda concluded.

