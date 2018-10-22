World Diamond Council strives to bring more African nations into KP

Today

The WDC has continued its efforts to advocate for positive change by working to resolve one of the most pressing needs of the KP: bringing more African nations and voices into the process, according to a press statement from the council.

To this end, prior to the WDC AGM, the WDC Executive Director Marie-Chantal Kaninda addressed the European Union in their capacity of KP chair to educate and explain the criticality of the African voice to the success of the KP and ways the EU can help to encourage participation in the process.





Image credit: WDC





Ms. Kaninda also addressed a session held at the African Union hosted by Ambassador Albert M. Muchanga, African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry. This was the first time that the WDC addressed this distinguished group and Ms. Kaninda discussed how the KP could be used as a development tool for African nations, how the expansion of the conflict diamond definition could lower risk and increase revenue for compliant nations, and the role of the Permanent Secretariat to improving the KP process.

“More than 60 percent of the world's diamonds come from African soil, yet many of its nation’s have yet to reap the social, economic and infrastructure benefits that this resource brings. It is our obligation as an industry to ensure that their voices are heard so that we can create a path for positive change for these vital diamond producing countries. It is through participation and compliance with the Kimberley Process that all nations together will prosper through ethical and responsible sourcing,” Marie-Chantal Kaninda concluded.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished