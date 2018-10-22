Yoram Dvash heads new WFDB Strategic Initiatives Committee

Today

Yoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), will head a new committee of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) to undertake strategic initiatives to advance the global industry, says a press note from IDE.According to the statement, Dvash, whose new appointment was announced during the World Diamond Congress in Mumbai, said that he was very pleased to lead this very important initiative: “The Israel Diamond Exchange has introduced groundbreaking measures to advance the local industry. We have enhanced the transparency of the industry, increased cooperation with governmental authorities and have introduced the first Ethical Code of Conduct in a diamond exchange. We have also taken several steps to harness the power of technology and innovation for the good of the industry. We are excited to lead the world industry to greater levels of transparency, relevance and achievement.”