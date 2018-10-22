Exclusive
Lucapa strengthens Mothae cash position with IDC $7 mln loan facility
The financing agreement with IDC comes as the commissioning phase commences at the 1.1Mtpa Mothae diamond plant, with first commercial diamond recoveries scheduled for early November.
The facility would significantly strengthen Mothae’s cash position, which, subject to the IDC loan covenants being met, would also enable repayments of shareholder loans from Mothae to Lucapa.
“The IDC’s support for the new Mothae mine, coupled with the significant investment being made by our partner Lucapa, underlines Lesotho’s reputation as having the world’s highest average $ per carat diamond production,” said Lesotho mines minister Keketso Sello.
“We look forward to the new Mothae mine coming into production very soon as the next step in the continued growth of Lesotho’s diamond mining industry.”
Lucapa said the financing agreement followed an extensive period of due diligence and site visits where the legal, technical and financial modelling of the two-Phase development of the Mothae mine were reviewed.
The facility was for a period of four years and includes a 12-month moratorium on capital repayments.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished