The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
World Diamond Council concludes 14th AGM; Reaches consensus on key reforms
Resolutions for further improvement of a responsible supply chain and enhanced self-regulation exercise within the WDC SoW Guidelines were passed. A Board-instructed strategic planning committee will develop a member’s toolkit to help in the implementation of the guidelines respecting the realities and practicalities of the diamond supply chain.
These guidelines will introduce the strongest level of adherence to date for SoW statement users, requiring adherence to universally accepted principles on human and labor rights, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering in support of mandatory Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) implementation and including the inclusion of OECD due diligence guidelines.
Changes will be implemented on an ongoing basis and will be included in the upcoming 2021 -2025 WDC Strategic Plan.
Image credit: WDC
WDC Board members also reaffirmed their continued commitment to KP reform with an agreement to push forward on an expanded definition of conflict diamonds to address human security and environmental concerns.
Other KP reforms agreed were for a permanent secretariat and strengthening of the peer review mechanism, both of which Administrative Decisions have been respectively submitted to the KP Chair for discussions and vote at the upcoming KP Plenary next month.
Board members also agreed to support the other KP reform items, such as the review of the Core document and multi-stakeholder fund which would focus on capacity building.
WDC Board Meeting included the elections of the Officers, with the appointment of Edward Asscher as Vice President, the re-election of Ronnie Vanderlinden as Treasurer, and re-appointment of Udi Sheintal as Secretary-General.
Stephane Fischler, president of the WDC, said, “This year’s session was important for many reasons, not the least of which is that our members truly embraced the spirit of collaboration and cooperation which accelerates our ability to drive important change within the industry and through our role as industry observers to the KP. We are grateful to our hosts The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) for facilitating this year’s annual meeting and we look forward to the KP Plenary next month in Brussels where many of this year’s resolutions are expected to be confirmed.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished