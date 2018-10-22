World Diamond Council concludes 14th AGM; Reaches consensus on key reforms

Today

Image credit: WDC

The World Diamond Council (WDC) concluded its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai, India last week, reaching consensus on critical areas of reform for both the Kimberley Process and the WDC System of Warranties (SoW), says a press note from the council.Resolutions for further improvement of a responsible supply chain and enhanced self-regulation exercise within the WDC SoW Guidelines were passed. A Board-instructed strategic planning committee will develop a member’s toolkit to help in the implementation of the guidelines respecting the realities and practicalities of the diamond supply chain.These guidelines will introduce the strongest level of adherence to date for SoW statement users, requiring adherence to universally accepted principles on human and labor rights, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering in support of mandatory Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) implementation and including the inclusion of OECD due diligence guidelines.Changes will be implemented on an ongoing basis and will be included in the upcoming 2021 -2025 WDC Strategic Plan.WDC Board members also reaffirmed their continued commitment to KP reform with an agreement to push forward on an expanded definition of conflict diamonds to address human security and environmental concerns.Other KP reforms agreed were for a permanent secretariat and strengthening of the peer review mechanism, both of which Administrative Decisions have been respectively submitted to the KP Chair for discussions and vote at the upcoming KP Plenary next month.Board members also agreed to support the other KP reform items, such as the review of the Core document and multi-stakeholder fund which would focus on capacity building.WDC Board Meeting included the elections of the Officers, with the appointment of Edward Asscher as Vice President, the re-election of Ronnie Vanderlinden as Treasurer, and re-appointment of Udi Sheintal as Secretary-General.Stephane Fischler, president of the WDC, said, “This year’s session was important for many reasons, not the least of which is that our members truly embraced the spirit of collaboration and cooperation which accelerates our ability to drive important change within the industry and through our role as industry observers to the KP. We are grateful to our hosts The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) for facilitating this year’s annual meeting and we look forward to the KP Plenary next month in Brussels where many of this year’s resolutions are expected to be confirmed.”