Petra pays $51 mln in taxes, royalties to two African govts

26 october 2018

Petra Diamonds paid $50.9 million in taxes and mining royalties to the South African and Tanzanian governments in the financial year ended 30 June, according to the company’s 2018 sustainable report.

The group owns three mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania.

“By generating economic value for the countries in which we operate, we aim to further enhance the potential for increased living standards and conditions for the country’s inhabitants as a whole, including our employees and local communities,” it said.

Meanwhile, Petra’s outgoing chief executive Johan Dippenaar said the company would start reaching “steady-state” production following a long period of heavy capital investment and development activity.

“The future optimisation of the business will not solely be focused on tangible financial benefits but also on the impacts of the group as a whole as we look at ways of further improving our safety practices, minimising our environmental impacts…,” he said.

Petra had a resource base of about 290 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



