The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Petra pays $51 mln in taxes, royalties to two African govts
The group owns three mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania.
“By generating economic value for the countries in which we operate, we aim to further enhance the potential for increased living standards and conditions for the country’s inhabitants as a whole, including our employees and local communities,” it said.
Meanwhile, Petra’s outgoing chief executive Johan Dippenaar said the company would start reaching “steady-state” production following a long period of heavy capital investment and development activity.
“The future optimisation of the business will not solely be focused on tangible financial benefits but also on the impacts of the group as a whole as we look at ways of further improving our safety practices, minimising our environmental impacts…,” he said.
Petra had a resource base of about 290 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished