EEC proposes to establish the Eurasian Jewellery Brand

26 october 2018

Image credit: EEC

During the International Forum “Eurasian Week”, held in Erevan, Armenia, from October 22-24, 2018, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) met with the public authorities of the Eurasian Economic Community (EAEC) countries and the shareholders of the jewellery sector to discuss the creation of the export-oriented Eurasian Jewellery Brand.The Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Tigran Sarkisyan said during the panel discussion called “Reboot of the Jewellery Industry: From Workshops to Brands” that the main trends in the development of the global jewellery industry for the next five years will be the consolidation within the industry, increase of jewellery brand products, growth of online sales, consumption of both cheap and expensive products, shorter development cycles as well as digitalization, according to a press note from the organization.“The countries of the Community possess competitive advantages in the industry. In Armenia there is the School of Cut and Design, they have worked abroad. In Belorussia there are production facilities; Kazakhstan processes its precious metals concentrates and raw materials supplied by customers, while Kyrgyzstan treats unmanufactured raw products. Russia produces 30% of global diamond supply, has production facilities and technologies. Despite this, EAEC’s presence in the international jewellery market is less than 1%,” he said.The Chairman of Russian Jewelers Association Board, Gagik Gevorkyan, noted the importance of the creation of the united Eurasian Brand to participate in the international trade, while the Head of Gokhran, Russia, Andrey Yurin, stressed that the industry should work on traceability of gemstones.“RESTEK JUNWEX” CEO, Valeriy Budniy, thinks that the jewellery sector should be more responsible in choosing the participants for international jewellery shows.The Board Chair of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology, Investment and Development Ministry, Kazakhstan, Arman Shakkaliev, supported the idea of the creation of the Eurasian Jewellery Brand and said that it was necessary to ensure quality control to live up to world standards.During the preliminary discussions the industry shareholders noted that the state-of-the-art technologies and the organization of the trading infrastructure would enable the sector to increase the share of online sales and create the necessary export-market place to boost export of end products. The Eurasian Jewellery Brand is expected to increase export volumes of jewellery by 8 times to $1,350 mn.