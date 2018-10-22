Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
EEC proposes to establish the Eurasian Jewellery Brand
The Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Tigran Sarkisyan said during the panel discussion called “Reboot of the Jewellery Industry: From Workshops to Brands” that the main trends in the development of the global jewellery industry for the next five years will be the consolidation within the industry, increase of jewellery brand products, growth of online sales, consumption of both cheap and expensive products, shorter development cycles as well as digitalization, according to a press note from the organization.
“The countries of the Community possess competitive advantages in the industry. In Armenia there is the School of Cut and Design, they have worked abroad. In Belorussia there are production facilities; Kazakhstan processes its precious metals concentrates and raw materials supplied by customers, while Kyrgyzstan treats unmanufactured raw products. Russia produces 30% of global diamond supply, has production facilities and technologies. Despite this, EAEC’s presence in the international jewellery market is less than 1%,” he said.
Image credit: EEC
The Chairman of Russian Jewelers Association Board, Gagik Gevorkyan, noted the importance of the creation of the united Eurasian Brand to participate in the international trade, while the Head of Gokhran, Russia, Andrey Yurin, stressed that the industry should work on traceability of gemstones.
“RESTEK JUNWEX” CEO, Valeriy Budniy, thinks that the jewellery sector should be more responsible in choosing the participants for international jewellery shows.
The Board Chair of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology, Investment and Development Ministry, Kazakhstan, Arman Shakkaliev, supported the idea of the creation of the Eurasian Jewellery Brand and said that it was necessary to ensure quality control to live up to world standards.
During the preliminary discussions the industry shareholders noted that the state-of-the-art technologies and the organization of the trading infrastructure would enable the sector to increase the share of online sales and create the necessary export-market place to boost export of end products. The Eurasian Jewellery Brand is expected to increase export volumes of jewellery by 8 times to $1,350 mn.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg