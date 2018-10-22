Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Ernie Blom calls for stronger role for WFDB; Think Tank to strengthen global role
“The WFDB is clearly the most important representative body in the global diamond trade, but needs to think how it can bring added benefits to members” Blom said.
"Each president and member is an ambassador for the WFDB and the diamond trade and the good that diamonds do and needs to communicate this both in the countries in which they operate and when abroad. We have an enormous amount of knowledge, experience and intellect among our presidents and that should be used to find ways for us to further boost our global role." Blom also revealed that Israel Diamond Exchange President Yoram Dvash has agreed to lead the project.
Blom also announced that during his fourth two-year term in office, he would be pushing a succession planning policy to ensure that younger members of the diamond trade are brought on board and become active in the running of the organization. "It is imperative that we all work to bring this about. There are many excellent younger members of the trade, both men and women, across the globe and we must help to groom them for positions of leadership."
Blom also told the meeting that an additional layer of administration was needed to deal with an increased workload. On the challenges the diamond industry faces, Blom said bourses must be forceful in dealing with people found to be breaking the rules. "Every president and bourse must have zero tolerance for this activity and this must be clearly communicated."
Blom also commented on Know Your Client programs which, he said, were extremely important to the industry and which can help diamond firms become even more transparent. In addition, responsible sourcing has become a standard element of operations and members should embrace it.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished