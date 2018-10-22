Expert RA confirmed the rating of AGD DIMONDS at ruBB +

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...