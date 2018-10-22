Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Expert RA confirmed the rating of AGD DIMONDS at ruBB +
AGD DIAMONDS, AO (its former name is Arkhangelskgeoldobycha, AO, hereinafter the Company) is developing the diamond pipe named after Vladimir Grib in the Arkhangelsk Province. In the second quarter of 2017, Otkritie Industrial Investments, OOO (hereinafter the Shareholder), which is part of Otkritie Group, closed a transaction to acquire 100% of the Company's shares from LUKOIL Group. The transaction was partially financed by the borrowings (hereinafter the Credit) from VTB Bank. The Credit is serviced and repaid from the operating cash flow of the Company, which also issued a guarantee for the Credit. The Agency explicitly took into account the issued guarantee as a debt on the Company's balance sheet. At the same time, the Agency still views the Credit issued to the Company by the Shareholder’s business unit as quasi-capital since it is subordinated to the Credit. The Company sells most of its goods through its subsidiary trading unit, Grib Diamonds NV (hereinafter together with the Company referred to as the Group) by way of auction sales using its own electronic trading platform in Antwerp, the world diamond trading centre. In the second quarter of 2018, the Company gained control over Grib Diamonds NV by concluding a transaction with the Shareholder’s business unit and began to consolidate it in its own reporting under the IFRS. The funds raised by the Shareholder’s business unit from this transaction were used in accordance with the prearranged plan to repay the Credit guaranteed by the Company, which stipulates the Agency to make a neutral assessment of the impact of this transaction on the level of the latter’s solvency.
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
The Agency has left the Group’s business risk assessment unchanged. The outlook for prices in the diamond market is estimated to be stable: over the past 8 years, the annual growth in global demand for jewelry diamonds was about 3%, and this growth is expected to continue in the medium term. The reduction in diamond supply growth rates has a positive effect on prices due to lower production by leading diamond-mining companies, decommissioning of some of the ongoing projects, depletion of existing deposits and the lack of effective new large-scale ventures. The competitive position of the Group is still assessed as moderate due to the limited scope of its business (its share in global rough sales), concentration of mining operations at one diamond field and insufficiently high, in the opinion of the Agency, availability of diamond resources (it has enough resources to continue open-pit mining in the course of less than 15 years). At the same time, the Group’s diversified client base, better quality mined diamond goods compared with other competitors and independence of suppliers have a positive impact on its business profile. The Group is characterized by a high level of EBITDA margin (more than 60% over the period of 06.30.2017-30.06.2018), which has the potential for further growth as the share of higher-grade kimberlite containing high-quality diamonds in the mined ore is increasing.
The Agency is still assessing the Group’s level of forecast liquidity and its current debt load as moderately positive and notes that the Group’s operating cash flow will not be sufficient to repay the Credit in 2022, which has a negative effect on the rating level, as it puts its creditworthiness depending on the success of negotiations to extend and restructure the payment schedule with a single Creditor in the future.
The high level of total debt load continues to have a restraining effect on the rating due to the attraction of debt financing for the M & A transaction to buy the Company's shares in 2017. As of June 30, 2018, the ratio of the Group’s consolidated EBITDA to its debt for the reporting period was about 4x. In addition, the Agency points to the low level of liabilities coverage by quality-discounted assets (stressful liquidity condition) and the risk of concentrating the financing framework in a single Creditor. The Group’s foreign exchange risk arising from foreign exchange earnings on the backdrop of its expenses in rubles is still largely balanced by the presence of foreign exchange liabilities and ruble expenditures to finance the production of underlying goods.
Among corporate risks, the Agency notes a restraining influence on the rating of the deconcentrated ownership structure and the level of risk management development. At the same time, the growth in the Group’s transparency level and performance efficiency is positively estimated due to the start of consolidated IFRS reporting, transformation in the top management (which currently consists of specialized experts with extensive experience in the mining industry) and changed composition of the Company's Board of Directors currently consisting of seven members, of which three are independent members and one is representing the sole Creditor.
According to the reporting data of AGD DIMONDS, AO under the IFRS, the company's assets as of 30.06.2018 amounted to $ 707 million and its capital was $ 140 million.