Wild geese appreciate the environment at AGD DIAMONDS’ mine

Today

A large number of wild brent geese settled on the premises of the Mining and Processing Unit of AGD DIAMONDS in early October this year, according to the company’s press service. They flew there because the vast territory enclosing the tailing dam is their main food supply.The habitat of wild geese in the territory of the Grib mine is traditional. This food supply of brent geese regularly used by them during their spring and autumn migrations was there before the construction of the company’s Mining and Processing Unit. A number of experts expressed concerns about a possible negative impact of mining on the environmental situation in the area at the time AGD DIAMONDS was developing its diamond project. However, the current reality proves the opposite - the population of wild geese in the area of the Grib mine has been growing steadily throughout the recent years.Ecologists say that brent geese, when choosing even a temporary habitat, prefer optimal, safe areas with a good choice of high-quality forage plants. In addition, there are wild swans, mooses and bears that settled near the diamond mine and live there. Their photos in the vicinity of the Grib mine often appear in the “Diamonds of Pomorye,” the company’s corporate newspaper and this is yet another proof of the obvious results produced by the environmental policy pursued by AGD DIAMONDS, which focuses on the use of modern, environmentally friendly technologies and equipment that do not damage the environment.