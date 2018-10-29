Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Wild geese appreciate the environment at AGD DIAMONDS’ mine
The habitat of wild geese in the territory of the Grib mine is traditional. This food supply of brent geese regularly used by them during their spring and autumn migrations was there before the construction of the company’s Mining and Processing Unit. A number of experts expressed concerns about a possible negative impact of mining on the environmental situation in the area at the time AGD DIAMONDS was developing its diamond project. However, the current reality proves the opposite - the population of wild geese in the area of the Grib mine has been growing steadily throughout the recent years.
Ecologists say that brent geese, when choosing even a temporary habitat, prefer optimal, safe areas with a good choice of high-quality forage plants. In addition, there are wild swans, mooses and bears that settled near the diamond mine and live there. Their photos in the vicinity of the Grib mine often appear in the “Diamonds of Pomorye,” the company’s corporate newspaper and this is yet another proof of the obvious results produced by the environmental policy pursued by AGD DIAMONDS, which focuses on the use of modern, environmentally friendly technologies and equipment that do not damage the environment.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg