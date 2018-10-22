Industry leaders call for united efforts to tackle challenges

25 october 2018

Image credit: GJEPC

The WFDB President Ernie Blom claimed that this was one of the more important Congresses to be held at a time when the global diamond industry was facing various challenges. He was speaking at the 38th World Diamond Congress, the biennial General Body meeting of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), formally inaugurated on 24th October 2018 at the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) campus in Mumbai.In his welcome address, Anoop Mehta, President -BDB touch upon the issues being faced by the industry including the availability of finance and suggested a unified approach to tackle the problems. Suggesting that the Indian industry should come together by putting aside any internal differences, he said that work and responsibilities could be distributed to a different organization so that work is done effectively.While speaking about diamonds per se, Ernie Blom, President WFDB expressed admiration on the qualities of diamonds and the sentimental value that they hold, unlike other luxury goods. He also mentioned the numerous practical good that diamonds do for communities in diamond producing and manufacturing centres in terms of jobs and maintaining the lives of countless families. He even stressed that the industry should ensure that the end consumer knows this. Blom spoke about other important issues including the new FTC guidelines and De Beers introduction of its lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Lightbox. He also said that the decreasing profitability and lack of finance for the diamond business was a worrisome issue currently as diamond financing had shrunk to $ 13 bn last year from $ 16 bn in the previous years.“Banks want transparency, so it’s imperative that companies be more accurate in their dealings…by doing less memo and bring in more capital of their own. Also, not to forget to have continuous interaction interact with banks and financial institutions to strengthen the industry. We are all working towards transforming trading patterns.” Blom added.On WFDB’s interactions with FATF and OECD, Ernie Blom stressed that the industry is working together to maintain consumer confidence which is crucial for the industry.Ronnie VanderLinden, IDMA President spoke at length bringing out numerous crucial questions that need to find answers for the survival of the global diamond industry. According to Ronnie, we need to see think more from the consumers’ perspective. And also focus on how to bring the consumers to the retailers’ doors. Touching upon generic marketing, Ronnie appreciated the work being done by the Diamond Producers Association (DPA). However, he stressed that all segments of the pipeline must do something towards increasing demand. According to him, 16 jewellery bodies have come together in the US to take up diamond promotions programmes, which was laudable.Voicing the same thoughts of the earlier speakers, Dr Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO said at this crucial period, it was wise to that the whole gem & Jewellery industry stand together as one industry as there was no other choice. He also clarified his stand on the lab-grown diamonds business as according to him is a legitimate business segment, who should be engaged with rather than appose.Commending the industry for its good common reputation, World Diamond Council President Stephane Fischler spoke about the need to conduct business in a manner that this reputation was dented or harmed in any way. As per Fischler opinion, the diamond industry’s ethics should start from the miners working in pits to the cutters in the manufacturing centres … encompass everyone as ethics have no boundaries.Expressing admiration for the Indian Gem & Jewellery industry, Fischler praised the transformation of the industry over the years, calling it “not just a natural transformation,” but that it was achieved due to the work of some visionaries in the industry.Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) mentioned that BDB and GJEPC are two bodies and that they always work together to tackle challenges. Talking about the FTC guidelines, he once again stressed: “We are not against the legitimate lab-grown diamonds business.” However, he stressed that the two streams must be clearly defined and differentiated and must have different codes, without which there would be the problem of mixing. Reassuring banks and financial institutions, Agrawal added that the GJEPC had introduced the MyKYCBank which could be used by the international industry to verify information of companies they were doing business with.As India will take up the KP Chair next year, Agrawal said that “We are also committed to ensuring that everyone in the diamond industry gets their due, including the artisanal and alluvial miners.” As a pleasant surprise, Vasant Mehta, former Chairman GJEPC and former Vice President of IDMA was felicitated for his contribution to the industry. Mehul Shah, Vice President of the BDB, and Treasurer General of the WFDB proposed the Vote of Thanks.