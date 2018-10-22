Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
Industry leaders call for united efforts to tackle challenges
In his welcome address, Anoop Mehta, President -BDB touch upon the issues being faced by the industry including the availability of finance and suggested a unified approach to tackle the problems. Suggesting that the Indian industry should come together by putting aside any internal differences, he said that work and responsibilities could be distributed to a different organization so that work is done effectively.
While speaking about diamonds per se, Ernie Blom, President WFDB expressed admiration on the qualities of diamonds and the sentimental value that they hold, unlike other luxury goods. He also mentioned the numerous practical good that diamonds do for communities in diamond producing and manufacturing centres in terms of jobs and maintaining the lives of countless families. He even stressed that the industry should ensure that the end consumer knows this. Blom spoke about other important issues including the new FTC guidelines and De Beers introduction of its lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Lightbox. He also said that the decreasing profitability and lack of finance for the diamond business was a worrisome issue currently as diamond financing had shrunk to $ 13 bn last year from $ 16 bn in the previous years.
“Banks want transparency, so it’s imperative that companies be more accurate in their dealings…by doing less memo and bring in more capital of their own. Also, not to forget to have continuous interaction interact with banks and financial institutions to strengthen the industry. We are all working towards transforming trading patterns.” Blom added.
On WFDB’s interactions with FATF and OECD, Ernie Blom stressed that the industry is working together to maintain consumer confidence which is crucial for the industry.
Ronnie VanderLinden, IDMA President spoke at length bringing out numerous crucial questions that need to find answers for the survival of the global diamond industry. According to Ronnie, we need to see think more from the consumers’ perspective. And also focus on how to bring the consumers to the retailers’ doors. Touching upon generic marketing, Ronnie appreciated the work being done by the Diamond Producers Association (DPA). However, he stressed that all segments of the pipeline must do something towards increasing demand. According to him, 16 jewellery bodies have come together in the US to take up diamond promotions programmes, which was laudable.
Voicing the same thoughts of the earlier speakers, Dr Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO said at this crucial period, it was wise to that the whole gem & Jewellery industry stand together as one industry as there was no other choice. He also clarified his stand on the lab-grown diamonds business as according to him is a legitimate business segment, who should be engaged with rather than appose.
Commending the industry for its good common reputation, World Diamond Council President Stephane Fischler spoke about the need to conduct business in a manner that this reputation was dented or harmed in any way. As per Fischler opinion, the diamond industry’s ethics should start from the miners working in pits to the cutters in the manufacturing centres … encompass everyone as ethics have no boundaries.
Expressing admiration for the Indian Gem & Jewellery industry, Fischler praised the transformation of the industry over the years, calling it “not just a natural transformation,” but that it was achieved due to the work of some visionaries in the industry.
Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) mentioned that BDB and GJEPC are two bodies and that they always work together to tackle challenges. Talking about the FTC guidelines, he once again stressed: “We are not against the legitimate lab-grown diamonds business.” However, he stressed that the two streams must be clearly defined and differentiated and must have different codes, without which there would be the problem of mixing. Reassuring banks and financial institutions, Agrawal added that the GJEPC had introduced the MyKYCBank which could be used by the international industry to verify information of companies they were doing business with.
As India will take up the KP Chair next year, Agrawal said that “We are also committed to ensuring that everyone in the diamond industry gets their due, including the artisanal and alluvial miners.” As a pleasant surprise, Vasant Mehta, former Chairman GJEPC and former Vice President of IDMA was felicitated for his contribution to the industry. Mehul Shah, Vice President of the BDB, and Treasurer General of the WFDB proposed the Vote of Thanks.
