The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
CBG visits IDE on its first buying mission
The purpose of the mission was to give the buyers exposure to as many Israeli diamond suppliers as possible, says a press note from IDE.
CBG buying mission with IDE board members
Image credit: IDE
Andie Weinman, CBG’s founder and CEO, who led the 8-member delegation, said this buying mission would initiate healthy trade ties between the two countries.
“We visited the Israel Diamond Exchange earlier this year for the International Diamond Week in February and we were very impressed. We decided then that we would organize a pilot buying visit which is what we are doing now. Our hope is to hold buying missions to Israel twice a year, in October and March,” he said.
Meanwhile, IDE President Yoram Dvash added that the cooperation with CBG would open the door Israeli diamond companies to the US jewellery market.
The delegation to Israel consisted of leading jewelers from Florida, Alabama, Tennesee and Ohio, was being led by Andie Weinman and CEO and Joe Murphy, COO, whose visit was timed to coincide with the Blue & White Fair, a marketplace for Israeli diamond suppliers and buyers on the bourse’s trading floor.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg