CBG visits IDE on its first buying mission

25 october 2018
Continental Buying Group (CBG), the largest independent jewelry organization in the United States, conducted its first buying mission to the Israeli bourse at the invitation of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) yesterday.
The purpose of the mission was to give the buyers exposure to as many Israeli diamond suppliers as possible, says a press note from IDE.

news_25102018_ide.png
CBG buying mission with IDE board members
Image credit: IDE


Andie Weinman, CBG’s founder and CEO, who led the 8-member delegation, said this buying mission would initiate healthy trade ties between the two countries.
“We visited the Israel Diamond Exchange earlier this year for the International Diamond Week in February and we were very impressed. We decided then that we would organize a pilot buying visit which is what we are doing now. Our hope is to hold buying missions to Israel twice a year, in October and March,” he said.
Meanwhile, IDE President Yoram Dvash added that the cooperation with CBG would open the door Israeli diamond companies to the US jewellery market.
The delegation to Israel consisted of leading jewelers from Florida, Alabama, Tennesee and Ohio, was being led by Andie Weinman and CEO and Joe Murphy, COO, whose visit was timed to coincide with the Blue & White Fair, a marketplace for Israeli diamond suppliers and buyers on the bourse’s trading floor.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg 
