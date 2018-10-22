Lucara to launch digital sales platform next month

25 october 2018

Lucara Diamond said its wholly-owned digital sales platform, Clara diamond solutions, will start operations next month with a select group of large vertically integrated jewellery houses and global diamond manufacturers.Rough diamonds offered in Clara's first sale would include a selection of diamonds from Lucara's Karowe mine and additional aggregated third-party rough diamonds consisting of stones between one and fifteen carats in size in the better colors and qualities."After several months of intense commercialisation efforts which are tracking on schedule and under budget, we are excited to be moving forward with our first sale,” said company chief executive Eira Thomas.“Clara is a scalable business solution for the entire diamond industry that is long overdue and necessary to modernize, streamline and increase consumer confidence in the marketplace.”She said the platform had received strong interest from the diamond community and the company had secured partners, consisting of leading diamond manufacturers and jewellery houses.Clara uses proprietary analytics, with the latest cloud and blockchain technologies, to sell rough diamonds individually, based on polished characteristics and demand.Lucara said diamonds sold through Clara would supplement and be complimentary to its existing diamond sales channels which would continue to use tenders.