First luxury lab-grown diamond ring brand launched online

25 october 2018
The Couple became the first luxury lab-grown diamond ring brand launched online.
The New York City-based startup offers its customers 30% more diamonds for the same price as mined equivalents.
"Our experts have identified one optimal diamond, cut, color and clarity. Since we are cutting out the middlemen, we are able to offer this luxury product at a significantly lower price, without the negative environmental and social impacts often associated with mined diamonds," said Couple co-founder, Jeff Brenner.

news_25102018_couple.png
Image credit: couple.co


"Buying lab-grown doesn't mean sacrificing quality - we're talking about an identical product down to the chemical and atomic properties", said Couple co-founder Alan Shuster.
Quality and craftsmanship are at the heart of the Couple standard. At the time of its launch, the brand offers a timeless set of iconic ring designs in 18k white gold, rose gold, yellow gold and platinum.
Each Couple ring features a 1, 1.5 or 2 carat IGI-certified lab-grown excellent cut round diamond of G color and VS2 clarity. The brand offers a lifetime warranty, PRNewswire reports.

