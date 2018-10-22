38th World Diamond Congress in Mumbai kicks off with Committees debating industry issues

24 october 2018

The 38th World Diamond Congress, the biennial meeting of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), began on Tuesday in Mumbai with the WFDB holding important Committee meetings.The meetings of the WFDB's Judicial, Trade & Business, Promotion, and Executive Committees heard updates regarding their activities, and discussed future plans. "There have been so many developments in the diamond business since we last met at the 2017 Presidents Meeting that it was vital for us to have the opportunity to hear the views and opinions of our members from across the world," said President Ernie Blom."We have been confronted with so many new issues this year that this has become one of the most important Congresses for our organisation. Our committees certainly held very detailed meetings today, particularly in the areas of synthetics, financing, the impact of De Beers' Lightbox jewelry, changes in the functions of tradeshows, social media marketing, our Young Diamantaires group and the results of a special survey of our bourses which raised many important questions about how we operate and we are looking forward to two more days of in-depth discussions," Blom added.The Bharat Diamond Bourse is hosting the October 23-25 Congress at its premises.In addition to bourse delegations, the World Diamond Congress is also being attended by representatives from a range of industry bodies.