Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
38th World Diamond Congress in Mumbai kicks off with Committees debating industry issues
The meetings of the WFDB's Judicial, Trade & Business, Promotion, and Executive Committees heard updates regarding their activities, and discussed future plans. "There have been so many developments in the diamond business since we last met at the 2017 Presidents Meeting that it was vital for us to have the opportunity to hear the views and opinions of our members from across the world," said President Ernie Blom.
"We have been confronted with so many new issues this year that this has become one of the most important Congresses for our organisation. Our committees certainly held very detailed meetings today, particularly in the areas of synthetics, financing, the impact of De Beers' Lightbox jewelry, changes in the functions of tradeshows, social media marketing, our Young Diamantaires group and the results of a special survey of our bourses which raised many important questions about how we operate and we are looking forward to two more days of in-depth discussions," Blom added.
The Bharat Diamond Bourse is hosting the October 23-25 Congress at its premises.
In addition to bourse delegations, the World Diamond Congress is also being attended by representatives from a range of industry bodies.