The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
De Beers Q3 diamond output drops 5pc to 8.7 mln ct
However, Anglo American, which has an 85 percent stake in the diamond group, said full year production guidance remained between 34 and 36 million carats.
It said Debswana production eased by 6 percent to 5.7 million carats due to the planned processing of lower grade material at Jwaneng, while production at Orapa was 2.6 million carats.
Production at Namdeb Holdings, in Namibia was flat at 500,000 carats.
Anglo said De Beers’ South African outfit, DBCM registered a 14 percent drop in output to 1.3 million carats due to a planned shutdown at Venetia to upgrade the processing plant ahead of the transition from open cut to underground operations.
However, production in Canada rose 5 percent to 1.2 million carats, due to higher grades at Victor, which was approaching the end of its life.
Meanwhile, Anglo said De Beers’ rough sales volumes reached 5 million carats from two sales cycles in the third quarter compared with 6.9 million carats, a year earlier.
“Rough sales volumes were down as a result of Sightholders being given the opportunity during the seventh Sight of 2018 to re-phase the allocation of some smaller, lower value rough diamonds,” it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished