De Beers Q3 diamond output drops 5pc to 8.7 mln ct

24 october 2018

De Beers’ diamond production dropped by 5 percent to 8.7 million carats in the third quarter due to lower grades and volumes at Jwaneng mine in Botswana and Venetia mine in South Africa, respectively.However, Anglo American, which has an 85 percent stake in the diamond group, said full year production guidance remained between 34 and 36 million carats.It said Debswana production eased by 6 percent to 5.7 million carats due to the planned processing of lower grade material at Jwaneng, while production at Orapa was 2.6 million carats.Production at Namdeb Holdings, in Namibia was flat at 500,000 carats.Anglo said De Beers’ South African outfit, DBCM registered a 14 percent drop in output to 1.3 million carats due to a planned shutdown at Venetia to upgrade the processing plant ahead of the transition from open cut to underground operations.However, production in Canada rose 5 percent to 1.2 million carats, due to higher grades at Victor, which was approaching the end of its life.Meanwhile, Anglo said De Beers’ rough sales volumes reached 5 million carats from two sales cycles in the third quarter compared with 6.9 million carats, a year earlier.“Rough sales volumes were down as a result of Sightholders being given the opportunity during the seventh Sight of 2018 to re-phase the allocation of some smaller, lower value rough diamonds,” it said.