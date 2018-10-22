Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Lucapa commissions Mothae treatment plant
It said first commercial diamond recoveries from the mine were expected early next month, complementing production from the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola.
“Production from the 1.1Mtpa Mothae treatment plant, which incorporates two XRT diamond recovery circuits, will be ramped up to its nameplate capacity throughout the December quarter,” said Lucapa.
More than 4,100 carats of diamonds had been recovered from the bulk sampling of areas within the Mothae kimberlite pipe which had not previously been or had been inadequately tested during the previous trial mining phase.
The first parcel of about 2,500 of the Mothae bulk sampling diamonds were exported to Antwerp last September.
Lucapa was planning to export the remainder of the bulk sampling diamonds to Antwerp, ahead of the first scheduled sale in the fourth quarter.
About 23,400 carats of diamonds were recovered during the trial mining phase, including Specials of up to 254 carats and 96 individual stones weighing more than 10 carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished