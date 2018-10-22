Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
AGD DIAMONDS will produce 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore in 2018
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
Presenting the report on the Prospects for the Development of Diamond Mining in the Arkhangelsk Province, Yevgeny Strelka, Head of Mining Operations at Grib said that it is planned to move 21.7 million cubic meters of rock from the quarry, including 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore, which is delivered to the company’s concentrating plant capable to process 4.5 million tons of ore per year. The degree of diamond extraction from the rock is not less than 98.5%.
According to the report, AGD DIAMONDS, which provides jobs for more than one thousand workers, is one of the largest taxpayers in the Arkhangelsk Province – last year, the company’s tax contribution to the regional budget reached 2.25 billion rubles and to the federal budget - 28 million rubles, while this year, AGD DIAMONDS’ tax payments to the regional buget will exceed 3 billion rubles and to the federal budget - 87 million rubles.
The diamond field named after Vladimir Grib is the largest on the planet of those launched into commercial operation over the past decade. However, the Arkhangelsk Province has other promising areas for diamond exploration, including the Zimneberezhny, Onezhsky, Kanino-Timansky and Vazhsky districts.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg