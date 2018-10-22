AGD DIAMONDS will produce 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore in 2018

23 october 2018

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

Speaking at the VI International Forum on Arctic Projects Today and Tomorrow held in Arkhangelsk last week, a representative of AGD DIAMONDS reported that the company will extract 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore from the quarry of the Grib mine in 2018.Presenting the report on the Prospects for the Development of Diamond Mining in the Arkhangelsk Province, Yevgeny Strelka, Head of Mining Operations at Grib said that it is planned to move 21.7 million cubic meters of rock from the quarry, including 1.3 million cubic meters of diamond ore, which is delivered to the company’s concentrating plant capable to process 4.5 million tons of ore per year. The degree of diamond extraction from the rock is not less than 98.5%.According to the report, AGD DIAMONDS, which provides jobs for more than one thousand workers, is one of the largest taxpayers in the Arkhangelsk Province – last year, the company’s tax contribution to the regional budget reached 2.25 billion rubles and to the federal budget - 28 million rubles, while this year, AGD DIAMONDS’ tax payments to the regional buget will exceed 3 billion rubles and to the federal budget - 87 million rubles.The diamond field named after Vladimir Grib is the largest on the planet of those launched into commercial operation over the past decade. However, the Arkhangelsk Province has other promising areas for diamond exploration, including the Zimneberezhny, Onezhsky, Kanino-Timansky and Vazhsky districts.