The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Mountain Province rakes in $24.2 mln from eighth diamond sale
The company said that it registered “good” price bids for its better quality larger goods.
“We are encouraged to see positive diamond jewellery retail sales and we believe that with a positive retail selling season we will see better demand for rough diamonds in the near future," said company chief executive Stuart Brown.
Image credit: Mountain Province Diamonds
The company said that it believed the price pressure was predominantly driven by the recent rapid weakening of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar and to some extent the seasonal lower demand for rough diamonds ahead of the Diwali celebrations.
Meanwhile, Mountain Province said it had noted some good reporting of diamond retail jewellery sales particularly in the US where demand remained strong.
“This news is supportive as we enter into the major selling seasons for the US and Far East markets,” it said.
“Consumer sentiment in the US remains strong on the back of a healthy economy and strong labour market.
“The Chinese retail market, and the jewellery retail in particular is also strong and showing positive momentum despite the most recent uncertainty in Chinese Capital Markets.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished