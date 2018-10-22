Petra boosts Q1 output, revenue

23 october 2018

Petra Diamonds said its first quarter production for the financial year 2019 leaped 21 percent to about 1.1 million carats compared with 883,803 carats, a year earlier.

The company, which has mines in South Africa and Tanzania, said the increase was mainly driven by a 25 percent jump in the run-of-mine production across the operations to 1,022,571 carats and an offset by planned reductions in tailings recoveries at Finsch, in South Africa.

The group’s revenue also rose 22 percent to $80.2 million during the period under review from 626,541 carats sold.

However, net debt swelled to $538.9 million from the previous quarter’s $520.7 million.

“The first quarter of FY 2019 shows solid operational delivery, underpinned by strong safety performance, with the ramp up of our expansion programmes leading to a healthy increase in ROM carat production, thereby supporting our expectation of free cash flow generation and subsequent debt reduction,” said Petra Diamonds CEO Johan Dippenaar.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



