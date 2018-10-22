23 october 2018

The Kimberley Process claims that the proportion of conflict diamonds in the international market is 0.2%, compared to around 20% during the Sierra Leone civil war, which took place from 1991 to 2002, Mining-technology writes.

The rough diamonds used to finance wars against governments have historically been exported from Angola, the DRC, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast.

With 81 governments incorporating the KPCS (protecting the market from conflict diamonds) into law, there is hope that the global diamond industry will continue to eliminate conflict diamonds.

The KP secures and manages monitoring processes that have virtually eliminated the trade in conflict diamonds to ensure that the world’s supply of diamonds is from sources free of conflict.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

