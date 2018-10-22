ALROSA shareholders elect new Supervisory Board

22 october 2018

Shareholders of ALROSA PJSC elected a new Supervisory Board to govern the company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 22, 2018.

According to voting data, the ALROSA Supervisory Board was elected as follows:

1. Nikolay Alexandrov – First Deputy Head of Municipal District “Suntarsky Ulus” of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

2. Maria Gordon – Member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA, Member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Moscow Exchange.

3. Evgenia Grigorieva – Minister of Property and Land Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

4. Kirill Dmitriev – CEO, JSC Russian Direct Investment Fund Managing Company.

5. Ilya Yelizarov – Assistant to the Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management.

6. Sergey Ivanov – Chief Executive Officer – Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC ALROSA.

7. Dmitry Konov – Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC SIBUR Holding.

8. Galina Makarova – until 2015 - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in Saint Petersburg.

9. Sergey Mestnikov – General Director, Non-profit Organization Target Fund of Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

10. Alexey Moiseev – Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation.

11. Aysen Nikolaev – Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

12. Anton Siluanov – First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation – Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation.

13. Vladimir Solodov – Acting Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

14. Oleg Fedorov – member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA, member of the Board of Directors of PJSC IDGC of North-West.

15. Alexey Chekunkov – CEO of the Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund.



Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as well as the composition of special-purpose committees will be determined at the next meeting of the Board.

Convention of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of PJSC ALROSA for the election of the new Supervisory Board was initiated by the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) represented by the Ministry of Property and Land Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) that holds 25% of the Company’s shares.

For reference:

The ALROSA Supervisory Board governs the company. The functions and competence of the Supervisory Board include the sustainable development of the company and strategy shaping, as well as monitoring of compliance with the principles of corporate governance, including protection of the interests of all shareholders, regardless of their holdings, employees of the company and its partners, timely and complete disclosure of information and transparency of business.