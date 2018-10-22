CIBJO concludes 2018 congress in Bogotá with success

22 october 2018

The 2018 CIBJO Congress concluded on October 17 in Bogotá, Colombia, and became one of the most successful after three days of official business, which followed two days of steering committee meetings, according to a press note from the organization.

Marta Lucia Ramirez, Colombia's Vice President, attended the Congress on the final day and pointed to the growing importance and expansion of the Colombian jewellery sector, and paid tribute to representatives of the emerald and jewellery industries, who she said were leading the sector forward.





CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri presenting a gift to Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez

Image credit: CIBJO



On the final day of the event CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri said that significant work had been accomplished in driving forward the business and social agendas of the jewellery and gemstone industries.

"As industry leaders, our obligation is to ensure that our sector is able to evolve and adapt in accordance with changing business, technological, social and geopolitical conditions," said Dr. Cavalieri.

During the Congress the organization introduced Responsible Sourcing Guidance document which will serve as a reference for the jewellery industry and obtain a status of a CIBJO book. To oversee the process, a Responsible Sourcing Commission was established.

The industry members touched upon the adoption of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas, which was presented by Tyler Gillard, head of the OECD Responsible Mineral Supply Chain project.

Blockchain technology was the focus of a dedicated session, investigating the significance and possible impacts of the new technology. The Industry players discussed the use of the social media as a means of marketing products and services in the jewellery industry.

Environmental sustainability in the marine ecosystem received a great deal of attention.

Next time the Congress will take place in November 2019 and be held by by the Bahrain Institute for Pearls &Gemstones DANAT in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

