Botswana renews Middlepits project permits –Tango

22 october 2018

Tango Mining said that Metswedi Mining has received the first renewal of two prospecting licenses, which make up the Middlepits project, in the Kgalagadi District, in Botswana.

The property was renewed for two years commencing on 1 October 2018 and ending on 30 September 2020.

Tango was set to acquire a 75 percent unencumbered interest in the Middlepits project and was responsible for all further exploration and development expenditures on the property.

The property was previously explored at different times by De Beers, Falconbridge and Southern Africa Minerals Corporation.

The work resulted in the identification of a 100 square km area of gravels containing diamonds and heavy mineral concentrations, mainly garnets and ilmenites.

The property also hosts a kimberlite, called Kolonkwaneng, which was identified by De Beers in 1977.

More recent airborne geophysics suggested it was elliptical in shape, said Tango.

Bulk sampling work by De Beers also recovered micro diamonds and heavy minerals that indicated the kimberlite was diamondiferous.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



