The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

08 october 2018

The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing

A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...

01 october 2018

Botswana renews Middlepits project permits –Tango

22 october 2018
Tango Mining said that Metswedi Mining has received the first renewal of two prospecting licenses, which make up the Middlepits project, in the Kgalagadi District, in Botswana.
The property was renewed for two years commencing on 1 October 2018 and ending on 30 September 2020.
Tango was set to acquire a 75 percent unencumbered interest in the Middlepits project and was responsible for all further exploration and development expenditures on the property.
The property was previously explored at different times by De Beers, Falconbridge and Southern Africa Minerals Corporation.
The work resulted in the identification of a 100 square km area of gravels containing diamonds and heavy mineral concentrations, mainly garnets and ilmenites.
The property also hosts a kimberlite, called Kolonkwaneng, which was identified by De Beers in 1977.
More recent airborne geophysics suggested it was elliptical in shape, said Tango.
Bulk sampling work by De Beers also recovered micro diamonds and heavy minerals that indicated the kimberlite was diamondiferous.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


