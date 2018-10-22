Exclusive

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

08 october 2018

The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing

A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...

01 october 2018

IDE partners with Alibaba; Launching venture at CIIE in Shanghai

22 october 2018
The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), which has been working with Alibaba.com for the past year on B2B diamond sales, is expanding its activity in the Chinese market through Alibaba’s luxury platform, Ali Auction (paimai.taobao.com).
The new marketing venture with Ali Auction will be launched in Shanghai at the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), from November 5-10. The Israeli diamond industry will have a national pavilion, located in Hall 5.1.
IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “We’re really excited to again be partnering with Alibaba, which is one of the most exciting and creative internet sales platforms in the world.”
Jun Zhen, International Business Development Director at Ali Auction said, “IDE is the first international institute that has entered Ali Auction. We would like to see it succeed and we will help IDE grow in the Chinese market.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

