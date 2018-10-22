IDE partners with Alibaba; Launching venture at CIIE in Shanghai

22 october 2018

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), which has been working with Alibaba.com for the past year on B2B diamond sales, is expanding its activity in the Chinese market through Alibaba’s luxury platform, Ali Auction (paimai.taobao.com).

The new marketing venture with Ali Auction will be launched in Shanghai at the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), from November 5-10. The Israeli diamond industry will have a national pavilion, located in Hall 5.1.

IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “We’re really excited to again be partnering with Alibaba, which is one of the most exciting and creative internet sales platforms in the world.”

Jun Zhen, International Business Development Director at Ali Auction said, “IDE is the first international institute that has entered Ali Auction. We would like to see it succeed and we will help IDE grow in the Chinese market.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished