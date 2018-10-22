GJSCI calls upon training institutes and industry bodies to join hands as partners for growth

19 october 2018

The new Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI), Sanjay Kothari (former GJEPC Chairman) shared his vision for GJSCI at a press meet on 17 August.

Kothari revealed that GJSCI intends to ensure that all the current workforce is certified, improving the skills of the workforce to make them ready for modern factories, improving the company management skill and ensure that the next generation of the workforce comes into the business, and make India a world leader in jewellery manufacturing.

GJSCI’s current initiatives also include Project Vanika which is an initiative to train tribal women in the art of jewellery making. Project Rupaantar, a project dedicated to the transformation of the lives of prisoners by imparting skills and securing a source of income, and Project Hupari which is to transform the silver town into a skill hub.

The Chairman also called upon Training Institutes to join hands with GJSCI towards imparting skilling as an Assessment Agency or Training Partner. So far GJSCI has successfully imparted training to candidates in various fields of the gem and jewellery industry through different schemes.

Since inception GJSCI has trained and certified 133,230 candidates under Short-Term Training (STT) and 24,141 artisans under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).As of today, GJSCI is also affiliated with 150+ Training Partners and 35+ Assessment Agencies across the country.

During the press meet, it was also announced that GJSCI along with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), will conduct a Road Show in SEEPZ on 26th October 2018 wherein the Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India would be present to highlight the new features of the revamped Apprenticeship Act 196 and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



