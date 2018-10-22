Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
GJSCI calls upon training institutes and industry bodies to join hands as partners for growth
Kothari revealed that GJSCI intends to ensure that all the current workforce is certified, improving the skills of the workforce to make them ready for modern factories, improving the company management skill and ensure that the next generation of the workforce comes into the business, and make India a world leader in jewellery manufacturing.
GJSCI’s current initiatives also include Project Vanika which is an initiative to train tribal women in the art of jewellery making. Project Rupaantar, a project dedicated to the transformation of the lives of prisoners by imparting skills and securing a source of income, and Project Hupari which is to transform the silver town into a skill hub.
The Chairman also called upon Training Institutes to join hands with GJSCI towards imparting skilling as an Assessment Agency or Training Partner. So far GJSCI has successfully imparted training to candidates in various fields of the gem and jewellery industry through different schemes.
Since inception GJSCI has trained and certified 133,230 candidates under Short-Term Training (STT) and 24,141 artisans under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).As of today, GJSCI is also affiliated with 150+ Training Partners and 35+ Assessment Agencies across the country.
During the press meet, it was also announced that GJSCI along with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), will conduct a Road Show in SEEPZ on 26th October 2018 wherein the Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India would be present to highlight the new features of the revamped Apprenticeship Act 196 and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished