SA mining output continues on downward trajectory – report

19 october 2018

South Africa’s August mining output dropped by 9.1 percent year-on-year following July's 4.1 percent slump, according to a news report citing Statistics South Africa (StatsSA).

African News Agency reports that the drop was attributed mainly to iron ore, which eased 19.9 percent, gold at a 15.5 percent decline, and platinum group metals which fell seven percent.

Seasonally adjusted mining production also weakened by 1.2 percent in August 2018 compared with July 2018.

"A disaggregation of August's data, reveals that the decline in production was generally broad-based, with ten of the twelve mineral groups falling, however the iron ore, gold and PGM sectors were chiefly responsible for the marked fall," Investec economist Lara Hodes was quoted as saying.

"Base effects from last quarter’s lift, coupled with waning commodity prices as indicated by the Economist base metals index, have weighed on production of late.”

However, she said the recently gazetted mining charter was a workable compromise, providing a degree of regulatory and policy certainty.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



