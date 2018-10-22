Exclusive

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

08 october 2018

The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing

A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...

01 october 2018

SA mining output continues on downward trajectory – report

19 october 2018
News
South Africa’s August mining output dropped by 9.1 percent year-on-year following July's 4.1 percent slump, according to a news report citing Statistics South Africa (StatsSA).
African News Agency reports that the drop was attributed mainly to iron ore, which eased 19.9 percent, gold at a 15.5 percent decline, and platinum group metals which fell seven percent. 
Seasonally adjusted mining production also weakened by 1.2 percent in August 2018 compared with July 2018.
"A disaggregation of August's data, reveals that the decline in production was generally broad-based, with ten of the twelve mineral groups falling, however the iron ore, gold and PGM sectors were chiefly responsible for the marked fall," Investec economist Lara Hodes was quoted as saying.
"Base effects from last quarter’s lift, coupled with waning commodity prices as indicated by the Economist base metals index, have weighed on production of late.”
However, she said the recently gazetted mining charter was a workable compromise, providing a degree of regulatory and policy certainty.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

