Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Today
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Rockwell’s SA subsidiary still under provisional liquidation
The provisional liquidation came into effect following the company's inability to file its audited annual financial statements that were due to be filed on or before June 30, 2018.
“The company is still in discussion with a purchaser with the objective for the company to dispose of its investment in its Cayman Island subsidiary, N9C, whose main asset is the shares of Rockwell RSA,” it said.
“This transaction is contingent on the successful acquisition by the same purchaser of all claims in all three subsidiaries. The proceeds from such sale will accrue to the company for the purposes of settling with trade creditors of the company and making an offer to shareholders to acquire their shares in a going private transaction.”
Rockwell said the two debenture holders in the company had indicated that they would not seek repayment and surrender their debentures.
“In this outcome, they have indicated that they would accept the purchase of shareholders' interest in priority to their claims, in order to implement an orderly wind down of the company's affairs,” it said.
Rockwell’s shares were delisted at the end of August 2017 from the Toronto Stock Exchange and concurrently listed on the NEX, a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Trading of its shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited in South Africa was suspended since March 24, 2017.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished