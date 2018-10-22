Rockwell’s SA subsidiary still under provisional liquidation

19 october 2018

Rockwell Diamonds said its subsidiary in South Africa is still under provisional liquidation as it goes ahead with plans to dispose of its investment in the Cayman Island subsidiary, N9C, whose main asset is the shares of Rockwell RSA.The provisional liquidation came into effect following the company's inability to file its audited annual financial statements that were due to be filed on or before June 30, 2018.“The company is still in discussion with a purchaser with the objective for the company to dispose of its investment in its Cayman Island subsidiary, N9C, whose main asset is the shares of Rockwell RSA,” it said.“This transaction is contingent on the successful acquisition by the same purchaser of all claims in all three subsidiaries. The proceeds from such sale will accrue to the company for the purposes of settling with trade creditors of the company and making an offer to shareholders to acquire their shares in a going private transaction.”Rockwell said the two debenture holders in the company had indicated that they would not seek repayment and surrender their debentures.“In this outcome, they have indicated that they would accept the purchase of shareholders' interest in priority to their claims, in order to implement an orderly wind down of the company's affairs,” it said.Rockwell’s shares were delisted at the end of August 2017 from the Toronto Stock Exchange and concurrently listed on the NEX, a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange.Trading of its shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited in South Africa was suspended since March 24, 2017.