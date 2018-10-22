Exclusive

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

Today

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

08 october 2018

The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing

A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...

01 october 2018

Zambia’s proposed mining tax increases retrogressive – report

18 october 2018
News
The Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies (AZMEC) said the country’s planned mining tax increases will affect mineral exploration and production in Africa’s second biggest copper producer.
Lusaka wants to introduce new mining duties, substitute Value Added Tax with sales tax and up royalties to help cut growing debt.
Reuters quoted the association as saying in a statement that the move would stunt the growth of Zambia’s mining sector, particularly in the area of mineral exploration, which was largely a high cost and high risk activity.
“Dramatically increased exploration activities are now required, more than ever, if Zambia is to remain a leading copper producing nation,” said AZMEC president Geoffrey Mulenga.
He said without new mineral discoveries, Zambia’s mining industry would continue to deteriorate and diminish in the long run, affecting tax collection, employment and export revenue.
Zambia’s chamber of Mines had also opposed the proposed tax.
Some companies were said to have already suspended expansion plans because of the higher mining taxes.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
