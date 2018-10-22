Zambia’s proposed mining tax increases retrogressive – report

The Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies (AZMEC) said the country’s planned mining tax increases will affect mineral exploration and production in Africa’s second biggest copper producer.

Lusaka wants to introduce new mining duties, substitute Value Added Tax with sales tax and up royalties to help cut growing debt.

Reuters quoted the association as saying in a statement that the move would stunt the growth of Zambia’s mining sector, particularly in the area of mineral exploration, which was largely a high cost and high risk activity.

“Dramatically increased exploration activities are now required, more than ever, if Zambia is to remain a leading copper producing nation,” said AZMEC president Geoffrey Mulenga.

He said without new mineral discoveries, Zambia’s mining industry would continue to deteriorate and diminish in the long run, affecting tax collection, employment and export revenue.

Zambia’s chamber of Mines had also opposed the proposed tax.

Some companies were said to have already suspended expansion plans because of the higher mining taxes.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished