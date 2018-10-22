Brett O’Connor appointed new Bonhams Jewelry Director

18 october 2018

Bonhams said Tuesday that it appointed Brett O’Connor its Senior International Jewelry Director and Senior Vice President for the US, according to Rapaport.O’Connor has a vast experience in the jewelry auction sector, he is joining Bonhams after having worked for Sotheby’s Geneva for 16 years.“[O’Connor] has an excellent track record and is extremely well-regarded within the industry,” the agency quoted Bonhams global head of jewelry Jean Ghika as saying. “I am particularly looking forward to working with him to further build our presence in the US and Asia, which are some of the most important and fastest-growing markets for jewelry.”O’Connor holds a degree from the Gemological Institute of America, GIA, and gained professional experience working at Christie’s and Philips.