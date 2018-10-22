Exclusive
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
The once unorganised domestic jewellery sector in India is now growing
A veteran businessman, former Chairman of Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC), Bullion Expert, a third-generation jeweller born with a silver spoon (or was it gold?) in his mouth, a perpetual optimist … yes, the list could go on. As the first...
01 october 2018
Brett O’Connor appointed new Bonhams Jewelry Director
O’Connor has a vast experience in the jewelry auction sector, he is joining Bonhams after having worked for Sotheby’s Geneva for 16 years.
“[O’Connor] has an excellent track record and is extremely well-regarded within the industry,” the agency quoted Bonhams global head of jewelry Jean Ghika as saying. “I am particularly looking forward to working with him to further build our presence in the US and Asia, which are some of the most important and fastest-growing markets for jewelry.”
O’Connor holds a degree from the Gemological Institute of America, GIA, and gained professional experience working at Christie’s and Philips.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg